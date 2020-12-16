Experts to probe Covid origins in China's Wuhan

How to ensure vaccine reaches every Indian? SII’s Adar Poonawalla answers



As India inches closer towards a Covid vaccine, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla spoke on the challenge of vaccinating every Indian. Poonawalla said that many private players should be brought in to partner with the government and their distribution networks will surely help. He added that more health professionals will have to be trained to inject the vaccine as everyone cannot be expected to come to cities from villages for vaccination. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:53