Stimulus checks now part of looming COVID relief deal as Congress finalizes negotiations
Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., the second-ranking Senate Republican, said he believed stimulus checks of $600 or $700 were part of discussions.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
John Thune United States Republican Senator from South Dakota
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
COVID-19 pandemic ravaging crucial public transit systemsThe COVID-19 pandemic is impacting public transportation systems across the country. A new article in Wired takes a closer look at how major budget cuts to key..
CBS News
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in quarantine after contact with individual who has COVID-19Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tested negative but will remain in quarantine after contact with person who tested positive for coronavirus.
USATODAY.com
COVID baby boom? No, 2020 triggered a baby bust - and that will have lasting impactsEarly in the pandemic, there were jokes about baby boom—but we'll actually see a bust. The U.S. could have up to half a million fewer births in 2021.
USATODAY.com
How to manage debt and deal with debt collectorsThe COVID-19 pandemic is making the holiday season even more stressful. At a time when people are struggling to make ends meet, how do you put gifts under the..
CBS News
United States Congress Legislature of the United States
Congressional leaders near deal on COVID bill with stimulus checksCongressional leaders are nearing a deal after meeting for several hours on Tuesday evening.
CBS News
‘PM Modi is a master at political messaging’: Sanjay Jha on Congress’ mistakes
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:53Published
United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress
Watch Live: Biden announces Buttigieg as transportation pickIf confirmed by the Senate, Buttigieg would be the first openly gay Senate-approved member of the Cabinet.
CBS News
Senator Josh Hawley on working with Bernie Sanders on COVID-19 reliefMissouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley is working with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders to push for direct stimulus payments to Americans, potentially by holding..
CBS News
President-elect Biden stumps for Georgia Democrats as early voting starts in Senate runoff electionsPresident-elect Biden campaigned for Georgia's two Democratic Senate candidates to help the party win back the majority. This as he names former rival, Pete..
CBS News
Mitch McConnell Recognises Joe Biden as President-elect for First Time
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:22Published
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Representative Paul Mitchell Leaves GOP, Cites Trump's Efforts to Overturn Election
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:26Published
Biden hits Georgia campaign trail ahead of runoffs
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:37Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources