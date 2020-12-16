Stimulus checks now part of looming COVID relief deal as Congress finalizes negotiations

‘PM Modi is a master at political messaging’: Sanjay Jha on Congress’ mistakes



Suspended Congress leader spoke about his upcoming book ‘The Great Unravelling: India After 2014’ during an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad. Sanjay Jha said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s schemes like Ayushman Bharat, low cost housing, Ujjwala Yojana have helped the BJP establish a connect with the common man. ‘I have been a critic of Mr. Modi’s politics. It is a text book study of how a leader rises beyond his limitations to capture the larger public mind & win their trust,’ Sanjay Jha said. He added that the BJP is also smart in ensuring that the last mile delivery is talked about and said that everyone in the Congress estimated this factor. Watch the full video for all the details.

