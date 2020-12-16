Global  
 

Stimulus checks now part of looming COVID relief deal as Congress finalizes negotiations

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., the second-ranking Senate Republican, said he believed stimulus checks of $600 or $700 were part of discussions.
Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published
News video: Congress pushing new COVID-19 relief bill

Congress pushing new COVID-19 relief bill 01:44

 Bill does not include stimulus checks

COVID-19 pandemic ravaging crucial public transit systems

 The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting public transportation systems across the country. A new article in Wired takes a closer look at how major budget cuts to key..
CBS News

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in quarantine after contact with individual who has COVID-19

 Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tested negative but will remain in quarantine after contact with person who tested positive for coronavirus.
USATODAY.com

COVID baby boom? No, 2020 triggered a baby bust - and that will have lasting impacts

 Early in the pandemic, there were jokes about baby boom—but we'll actually see a bust. The U.S. could have up to half a million fewer births in 2021.
 
USATODAY.com

How to manage debt and deal with debt collectors

 The COVID-19 pandemic is making the holiday season even more stressful. At a time when people are struggling to make ends meet, how do you put gifts under the..
CBS News

Congressional leaders near deal on COVID bill with stimulus checks

 Congressional leaders are nearing a deal after meeting for several hours on Tuesday evening.
CBS News
‘PM Modi is a master at political messaging’: Sanjay Jha on Congress’ mistakes [Video]

‘PM Modi is a master at political messaging’: Sanjay Jha on Congress’ mistakes

Suspended Congress leader spoke about his upcoming book ‘The Great Unravelling: India After 2014’ during an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad. Sanjay Jha said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s schemes like Ayushman Bharat, low cost housing, Ujjwala Yojana have helped the BJP establish a connect with the common man. ‘I have been a critic of Mr. Modi’s politics. It is a text book study of how a leader rises beyond his limitations to capture the larger public mind & win their trust,’ Sanjay Jha said. He added that the BJP is also smart in ensuring that the last mile delivery is talked about and said that everyone in the Congress estimated this factor. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:53Published

Watch Live: Biden announces Buttigieg as transportation pick

 If confirmed by the Senate, Buttigieg would be the first openly gay Senate-approved member of the Cabinet.
CBS News

Senator Josh Hawley on working with Bernie Sanders on COVID-19 relief

 Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley is working with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders to push for direct stimulus payments to Americans, potentially by holding..
CBS News

President-elect Biden stumps for Georgia Democrats as early voting starts in Senate runoff elections

 President-elect Biden campaigned for Georgia's two Democratic Senate candidates to help the party win back the majority. This as he names former rival, Pete..
CBS News
Mitch McConnell Recognises Joe Biden as President-elect for First Time [Video]

Mitch McConnell Recognises Joe Biden as President-elect for First Time

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulated Joe Biden for winning the presidential election.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:22Published

Representative Paul Mitchell Leaves GOP, Cites Trump's Efforts to Overturn Election [Video]

Representative Paul Mitchell Leaves GOP, Cites Trump's Efforts to Overturn Election

Representative Mitchell, a Republican from Michigan, told CNN that he is withdrawing his "engagement and association with the Republican Party at both the national and state level".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:26Published
Biden hits Georgia campaign trail ahead of runoffs [Video]

Biden hits Georgia campaign trail ahead of runoffs

[NFA] Hours after speaking with Republican Senator Mitch McConnell and vowing to try to work together, President-elect Joe Biden urged Georgians on Tuesday to oust McConnell as majority leader by electing the two Democratic candidates in the Jan. 5 Senate runoffs. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:37Published

