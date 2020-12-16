Global  
 

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in quarantine after contact with individual who has COVID-19

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 16 December 2020
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tested negative but will remain in quarantine after contact with person who tested positive for coronavirus.
