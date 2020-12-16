Brexit timeline: From doom to dust
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
The road to Brexit has been a never-ending saga with so many twists and turns. Here's an overview of how it all started as the race to reach a last-minute deal between the UK and EU continues.
The road to Brexit has been a never-ending saga with so many twists and turns. Here's an overview of how it all started as the race to reach a last-minute deal between the UK and EU continues.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources