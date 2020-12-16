Global  
 

OPP officer charged with fraud after probe into Wayne Gretzky memorabilia theft

CBC.ca Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
An Ontario Provincial Police officer is facing fraud charges after a three-month investigation into the theft of Wayne Gretzky memorabilia from the home of the hockey legend's father, Walter Gretzky, also uncovered an alleged fraud involving a Gretzky hockey stick.
