OPP officer charged with fraud after probe into Wayne Gretzky memorabilia theft

Hockey star Gretzky card sells for $1.29 mln



NHL superstar Wayne Gretzky added another record to his long resume on Friday when The Great One's collectable card from his rookie season fetched $1.29 million at auction, becoming the first hockey.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:49 Published 3 days ago

Retired Canton police officer pleads guilty to BWC fraud



A retired Canton police officer has been ordered to pay tens of thousands of dollars in restitution after he pleaded guilty to worker’s compensation fraud. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 04:58 Published on November 13, 2020