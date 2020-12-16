Global  
 

Erin O'Toole walks back claim that residential schools were designed to 'provide education'

CBC.ca Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is walking back comments he made to Ryerson University students claiming the residential school system was designed to "provide education" to Indigenous children before it went off the rails and became a "horrible program."
