Erin O'Toole walks back claim that residential schools were designed to 'provide education' Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is walking back comments he made to Ryerson University students claiming the residential school system was designed to "provide education" to Indigenous children before it went off the rails and became a "horrible program." 👓 View full article

