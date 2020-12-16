Global  
 

Biden Picks Brenda Mallory to Run the Council on Environmental Quality

Wednesday, 16 December 2020
The office, the Council on Environmental Quality, is expected to have an expanded focus on environmental justice under Ms. Mallory, an environmental lawyer.
