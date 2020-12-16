Federal government has no plans for debt forgiveness over CERB confusion, says Qualtrough Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough said today she feels "bad" for Canadians who applied for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit thinking that they met the minimum income requirement, only to learn they might now have to repay thousands of dollars. 👓 View full article

