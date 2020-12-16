Melbourne's 'rushed' public housing lockdown breached human rights, Ombudsman finds Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Victorian Ombudsman Deborah Glass recommended the state government apologise to the tower residents, acknowledging the impact their 'immediate detention' had on their health and wellbeing. 👓 View full article

