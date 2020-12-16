Global  
 

Melbourne's 'rushed' public housing lockdown breached human rights, Ombudsman finds

SBS Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Victorian Ombudsman Deborah Glass recommended the state government apologise to the tower residents, acknowledging the impact their 'immediate detention' had on their health and wellbeing.
