How I Blew My Bitcoin on Sushi
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 (
2 hours ago) In 2013, this reporter spent 10 Bitcoin, worth $1,000 at the time, on a dinner for dozens of strangers in San Francisco. The owner of the restaurant wisely held onto it.
