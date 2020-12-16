Global  
 

How I Blew My Bitcoin on Sushi

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
In 2013, this reporter spent 10 Bitcoin, worth $1,000 at the time, on a dinner for dozens of strangers in San Francisco. The owner of the restaurant wisely held onto it.
