Honda recalls 130,000 vehicles in Canada: Fit, Accord, Civic, Insight and Acura ILX

CBC.ca Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Honda says it will recall 130,000 vehicles in Canada, including certain Fit, Civic, Accord, Insight and Acura ILX models, after announcing a similar recall of 1.4 million vehicles in the U.S.
News video: Honda recalls 1.4M US vehicles for software, other problems

Honda recalls 1.4M US vehicles for software, other problems 00:22

 Honda is recalling over 1.4 million vehicles in the U.S. to repair drive shafts that can break, window switches that can overheat and a software flaw.

