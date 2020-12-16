Honda recalls 130,000 vehicles in Canada: Fit, Accord, Civic, Insight and Acura ILX
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Honda says it will recall 130,000 vehicles in Canada, including certain Fit, Civic, Accord, Insight and Acura ILX models, after announcing a similar recall of 1.4 million vehicles in the U.S.
Honda says it will recall 130,000 vehicles in Canada, including certain Fit, Civic, Accord, Insight and Acura ILX models, after announcing a similar recall of 1.4 million vehicles in the U.S.
|
|
|
You Might Like