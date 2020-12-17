Match of the Day: Slaven Bilic & Sam Allardyce - Micah Richards & Danny Murphy analyse West Brom change
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Match of the Day's Micah Richards says West Brom showed Slaven Bilic "no respect" in how they fired him, while Danny Murphy says Sam Allardyce will struggle to keep them up.
Match of the Day's Micah Richards says West Brom showed Slaven Bilic "no respect" in how they fired him, while Danny Murphy says Sam Allardyce will struggle to keep them up.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources