Match of the Day: Slaven Bilic & Sam Allardyce - Micah Richards & Danny Murphy analyse West Brom change

BBC News Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Match of the Day's Micah Richards says West Brom showed Slaven Bilic "no respect" in how they fired him, while Danny Murphy says Sam Allardyce will struggle to keep them up.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Struggling West Brom sack Slaven Bilic amid reports of role for Sam Allardyce

Struggling West Brom sack Slaven Bilic amid reports of role for Sam Allardyce 01:11

 West Brom have sacked manager Slaven Bilic less than 24 hours after he led thepromoted side to a creditable draw at Manchester City.

Sam Allardyce unveiled as West Brom coach [Video]

Sam Allardyce unveiled as West Brom coach

New West Brom manager Sam Allardyce talks to the media after being named assuccessor to the sacked Slaven Bilic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
WBA: 'The man you want might not be around' [Video]

WBA: 'The man you want might not be around'

West Brom Sporting Director Luke Dowling says they were 'wary' of the fact Sam Allardyce might not remain on the job market much longer if they delayed making a managerial change.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:05Published
Big Sam: I have never been so refreshed [Video]

Big Sam: I have never been so refreshed

Sam Allardyce says he is 'hungrier and more determined than ever', having been out of football for two and half years before taking his new job at West Brom.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:55Published