Match of the Day: Slaven Bilic & Sam Allardyce - Micah Richards & Danny Murphy analyse West Brom change

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sam Allardyce unveiled as West Brom coach



New West Brom manager Sam Allardyce talks to the media after being named assuccessor to the sacked Slaven Bilic. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 6 hours ago WBA: 'The man you want might not be around'



West Brom Sporting Director Luke Dowling says they were 'wary' of the fact Sam Allardyce might not remain on the job market much longer if they delayed making a managerial change. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:05 Published 8 hours ago Big Sam: I have never been so refreshed



Sam Allardyce says he is 'hungrier and more determined than ever', having been out of football for two and half years before taking his new job at West Brom. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:55 Published 8 hours ago