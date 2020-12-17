Global  
 

Staring Down Deadline, Congress Nears $900 Billion Stimulus Deal

NYTimes.com Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
The emerging compromise would provide emergency stimulus payments, jobless aid and rental assistance, extending help to businesses and funding the distribution of a vaccine. But more is likely to be needed.
 A potential deal on a second coronavirus relief package is inching forward. As ABC's Faith Abubey reports, congressional leaders are now indicating a bipartisan stimulus deal may be around the corner.

