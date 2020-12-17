Staring Down Deadline, Congress Nears $900 Billion Stimulus Deal
Thursday, 17 December 2020 () The emerging compromise would provide emergency stimulus payments, jobless aid and rental assistance, extending help to businesses and funding the distribution of a vaccine. But more is likely to be needed.
