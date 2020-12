Iron ore and lower unemployment improves a still deep red budget Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has revealed a $15.9 billion improvement in the federal budget bottom line, but it is still deeply in the red. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has revealed a $15.9 billion improvement in the federal budget bottom line, but it is still deeply in the red. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like