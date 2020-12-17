Tom Cruise's 'M:I7' rant is a flashpoint in COVID debate as pandemic-weary world tries to go back to work
Tom Cruise's leaked "Mission: Impossible" outburst over a COVID-19 set breach has provoked criticism and strong support for its public safety message.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Tom Cruise scolds film crew for breaking COVID-19 safety protocolsAn audio recording of Tom Cruise ranting at crew members on the set of the latest "Mission: Impossible" movie in London has gone viral. The actor, who is also..
CBS News
12/16: Red and BlueCongress nears deal for COVID relief package; Huge early voting turnout in Georgia Sen. runoffs
CBS News
India, World Bank sign $400 million pact to protect poor from COVID-19 impactTo aid the poor and vulnerable reeling under the COVID-19 crisis, India on Wednesday signed a pact with the World Bank worth $400 million.
DNA
Federal prisons to prioritize staffers for COVID-19 vaccineThroughout the pandemic, many of the nation's prisons have emerged as hotspots for the virus.
CBS News
Tom Cruise American actor and producer
Tom Cruise rants at film crew for violating COVID-19 rules"If I see you do it again you're f***ing gone," Cruise says to crew members he apparently saw violating social distancing rules.
CBS News
Tom Cruise: Recording emerges of star 'shouting at film crew' over CovidA recording emerges of the Mission: Impossible star apparently letting fly about social distancing.
BBC News
Tom Cruise rages at Mission Impossible crew members for ignoring COVID clampdown
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources