Tom Cruise's 'M:I7' rant is a flashpoint in COVID debate as pandemic-weary world tries to go back to work

USATODAY.com Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Tom Cruise's leaked "Mission: Impossible" outburst over a COVID-19 set breach has provoked criticism and strong support for its public safety message.
shares
 
Tom Cruise Screams At 'Mission Impossible' Crew For Not Following COVID-19 Protocols

Tom Cruise Screams At ‘Mission Impossible’ Crew For Not Following COVID-19 Protocols 00:31

 Leaked audio caught actor Tom Cruise yelling at crew members on the set of the newest installment of the “Mission Impossible” franchise for allegedly not following coronavirus safety protocols.

Tom Cruise scolds film crew for breaking COVID-19 safety protocols

 An audio recording of Tom Cruise ranting at crew members on the set of the latest "Mission: Impossible" movie in London has gone viral. The actor, who is also..
CBS News

Tom Cruise rants at film crew for violating COVID-19 rules

 "If I see you do it again you're f***ing gone," Cruise says to crew members he apparently saw violating social distancing rules.
CBS News

Tom Cruise: Recording emerges of star 'shouting at film crew' over Covid

 A recording emerges of the Mission: Impossible star apparently letting fly about social distancing.
BBC News
Tom Cruise rages at Mission Impossible crew members for ignoring COVID clampdown

Tom Cruise rages at Mission Impossible crew members for ignoring COVID clampdown

Tom Cruise lost his cool on the set of his new Mission: Impossible movie and called out crew members who were ignoring COVID-19 guidelines he had implemented.

Tom Cruise Screams At 'Mission Impossible' Crew For Breaking COVID-19 Protocols

Tom Cruise Screams At ‘Mission Impossible’ Crew For Breaking COVID-19 Protocols

Leaked audio caught actor Tom Cruise yelling at crew members on the set of the newest installment of the “Mission Impossible” franchise for allegedly not following coronavirus safety protocols.

Tom Cruise Rants at 'M.I.' Crew for Breaking COVID Rules on Set

 Tom Cruise takes COVID protocols very seriously on the set of the new 'Mission Impossible,' and tore into crew members for breaking the rules ... telling them...
