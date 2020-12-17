Global  
 

Cocaine 'ghost boat' washes up in Marshall Islands

BBC News Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Some $80m worth of cocaine was found in the Marshall Islands' biggest drugs haul ever.
Cocaine-laden ghost boat washes up in Marshall Islands

 The drugs may have been abandoned by smugglers in danger of being caught or who were lost in storms, authorities said.
CBS News

The lingering legacy of US nuclear testing in the Marshall Islands

 By RNZ .The US detonated its largest nuclear bombs around the Marshall Islands in the 1940s and 50s - but the Marshallese are still campaigning for adequate..
New Zealand Herald

