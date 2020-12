New Lockerbie bombing suspect to be charged by the US The US is expected to unseal charges against another suspect in the 1988 Lockerbie airline bombing which killed 270 people, US media is reporting.

Sky News 4 hours ago Also reported by • BBC News



U.S. plans new charges in 1988 Lockerbie airline bombing The Justice Department plans to unseal new charges in the coming days in connection with the 1988 bombing of a Pan Am jet that exploded over Lockerbie,...

Japan Today 7 hours ago