Premier League: Arsenal's winless run extended, Leeds United thrash Newcastle United

DNA Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Arsenal's winless run in the Premier League stretched to six games and it is their worst start in the last 46 years while Leeds United beat Newcastle.
News video: Premier League match preview: Sheff Utd v Man Utd

 An in-depth match preview of the Premier League clash between Sheffield Unitedand Manchester United.

Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Wolves [Video]

Chelsea are aiming to recover from the end of a long unbeaten run in thePremier League against Wolves.

Why are Arsenal struggling? [Video]

Arsenal sit just five points above the relegation zone after their poorPremier League form continued with Sunday’s home defeat to lowly Burnley.

Mikel Arteta laments Granit Xhaka red card in loss to Burnley [Video]

Mikel Arteta says Granit Xhaka's red card in Arsenal's 1-0 loss to Burnley was"a mistake". After a goalless first half, Arsenal started to work Nick Popewith a number of chances as the hosts built up a..

