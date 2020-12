You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jimmy Kimmel Flags Ted Cruz Hypocrisy



Late night host Jimmy Kimmel torched Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) for offering to argue before the Supreme Court in defense of President Donald Trump, a man he once called a “pathological liar.” Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 02:05 Published 6 days ago Late Night On Rudy’s COVID-19 Diagnosis



Late night hosts aren’t at all surprised that President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has contracted the coronavirus. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 02:34 Published 1 week ago Meghan Markle Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage, ViacomCBS Cancels 'One Day at a Time' & More Top News | THR News



Meghan Markle reveals that she suffered a miscarriage this past summer, ViacomCBS cancels 'One Day at a Time' and Jimmy Kimmel takes shots at Donald Trump and Randy Quaid. Here are today's (11/25).. Credit: THR News Duration: 02:39 Published 3 weeks ago