Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former Baltimore Ravens RB Lorenzo Taliaferro dies at the age of 28

USATODAY.com Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Former NFL running back Lorenzo Taliaferro died on Wednesday, the York-Poquoson (Va.) Sheriff's Office announced. He was 28 years old.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lorenzo Taliaferro Lorenzo Taliaferro American football fullback


Baltimore Ravens Baltimore Ravens National Football League franchise in Baltimore, Maryland

Tuesday Morning Quarterback: Ravens stun Browns to survive wild ending; Cleveland Indians to change name

 Monday night's football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns has been hailed by some as the game of the year. Also, the Cleveland Indians..
CBS News

Lamar Jackson returns from cramps to lead Baltimore Ravens to thrilling win over Cleveland Browns

 Lamar Jackson returned after being treated for cramps to lead the Baltimore Ravens to an exciting Monday night win over the Cleveland Browns.
USATODAY.com

Dallas Cowboys plagued by missed field goals, no run defense in loss to Baltimore Ravens

 A glaringly deficient run defense, inconsistent offense and three missed field goals took the Cowboys out of the division race
USATODAY.com

Dez Bryant removed from Tuesday night's Dallas Cowboys-Baltimore Ravens game due to positive COVID test

 Dez Bryant's reunion game against the Dallas Cowboys won't happen, as the Baltimore Ravens receiver tested positive for the coronavirus.
USATODAY.com

National Football League National Football League Professional American football league

NFL plans to invite 'true American heroes' to Super Bowl to help encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

 The league and health officials also remain in talks about how to handle Super Bowl week festivities, which are to take place on the Tampa Riverwalk
USATODAY.com

NFL Gunning to Send Vaccinated Heath Workers to Super Bowl, Says Roger Goodell

 NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says the NFL is exploring ways to have fans at the Super Bowl -- specifically health care workers. Goodell fired off a letter to..
TMZ.com

Bodycam video shows Phoenix police fatally shoot ex-NFL, Stanford player Ekom Udofia

 Video shows Phoenix police asking former NFL and Stanford football player Ekom Udofia to drop a gun for 30 seconds before fatally shooting him.
USATODAY.com

NFL power rankings: Packers, Bills continue ascent as Saints, Steelers drop

 Losses by the Saints and Steelers, who were previously right behind Chiefs, shuffles top of power poll.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

NFL Cheerleader Documentary ‘A Woman’s Work’ Acquired by 1091 Pictures

NFL Cheerleader Documentary ‘A Woman’s Work’ Acquired by 1091 Pictures 1091 Pictures has acquired the digital worldwide rights to “A Woman’s Work: The NFL Cheerleader Problem,” a documentary that highlights the pay gaps and...
The Wrap

NFL owners approve formula for determining potential 17th game

 NFL owners did not vote to expand the regular season to 17 games on Wednesday, but the league did agree to the formula for determining a...
Upworthy

Casting Secrets, Surprising Rules & Travel Trouble: The Amazing Race Facts That Might Surprise You

 "The world is waiting for you. Good luck. Travel safe. Go!" The Amazing Race's 32nd season concludes tonight, Dec. 16. The race featured former NFL pros DeAngelo...
E! Online