Former Baltimore Ravens RB Lorenzo Taliaferro dies at the age of 28
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Former NFL running back Lorenzo Taliaferro died on Wednesday, the York-Poquoson (Va.) Sheriff's Office announced. He was 28 years old.
Former NFL running back Lorenzo Taliaferro died on Wednesday, the York-Poquoson (Va.) Sheriff's Office announced. He was 28 years old.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lorenzo Taliaferro American football fullback
Baltimore Ravens National Football League franchise in Baltimore, Maryland
Tuesday Morning Quarterback: Ravens stun Browns to survive wild ending; Cleveland Indians to change nameMonday night's football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns has been hailed by some as the game of the year. Also, the Cleveland Indians..
CBS News
Lamar Jackson returns from cramps to lead Baltimore Ravens to thrilling win over Cleveland BrownsLamar Jackson returned after being treated for cramps to lead the Baltimore Ravens to an exciting Monday night win over the Cleveland Browns.
USATODAY.com
Dallas Cowboys plagued by missed field goals, no run defense in loss to Baltimore RavensA glaringly deficient run defense, inconsistent offense and three missed field goals took the Cowboys out of the division race
USATODAY.com
Dez Bryant removed from Tuesday night's Dallas Cowboys-Baltimore Ravens game due to positive COVID testDez Bryant's reunion game against the Dallas Cowboys won't happen, as the Baltimore Ravens receiver tested positive for the coronavirus.
USATODAY.com
National Football League Professional American football league
NFL plans to invite 'true American heroes' to Super Bowl to help encourage COVID-19 vaccinationsThe league and health officials also remain in talks about how to handle Super Bowl week festivities, which are to take place on the Tampa Riverwalk
USATODAY.com
NFL Gunning to Send Vaccinated Heath Workers to Super Bowl, Says Roger GoodellNFL commissioner Roger Goodell says the NFL is exploring ways to have fans at the Super Bowl -- specifically health care workers. Goodell fired off a letter to..
TMZ.com
Bodycam video shows Phoenix police fatally shoot ex-NFL, Stanford player Ekom UdofiaVideo shows Phoenix police asking former NFL and Stanford football player Ekom Udofia to drop a gun for 30 seconds before fatally shooting him.
USATODAY.com
NFL power rankings: Packers, Bills continue ascent as Saints, Steelers dropLosses by the Saints and Steelers, who were previously right behind Chiefs, shuffles top of power poll.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources