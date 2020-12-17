Global  
 

Covid in Scotland: Pandemic 'changing lives' of young people in Drumchapel

BBC News Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
BBC Scotland looks at the impact of the pandemic on young people in Drumchapel in Glasgow.
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: Our Lives: 'It's not impossible to be happy'

Our Lives: 'It's not impossible to be happy' 03:05

 BBC journalist Emma Clifford Bell grew up in Drumchapel, Scotland. She has been back to talk to some of the community about how lockdown has impacted their lives.

