France's President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for COVID-19

USATODAY.com Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Emmanuel Macron is the latest major world leader to become infected with coronavirus after President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil.
Emmanuel Macron 25th President of the French Republic

French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for COVID-19

 The leader's office confirmed his diagnosis and said he was quarantining in line with French rules.
CBS News

France's President Macron tests positive for Covid

 The 42-year-old French president took a test after experiencing symptoms.
BBC News
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

Jair Bolsonaro President of Brazil

Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Brazil Largest country in South America

