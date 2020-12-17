France's President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for COVID-19

PM urges people to have a ‘shorter’ and ‘smaller’ Xmas



Boris Johnson has advised people planning to see families at Christmas to avoid travelling from "high prevalence" areas to those with lower coronavirus case rates and not to stay overnight if possible. The prime minister also said people were being asked to "reduce the number of people you are in contact with to the lowest possible number" in the five days before Christmas.

