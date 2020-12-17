France's President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for COVID-19
Emmanuel Macron is the latest major world leader to become infected with coronavirus after President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Emmanuel Macron 25th President of the French Republic
French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for COVID-19The leader's office confirmed his diagnosis and said he was quarantining in line with French rules.
CBS News
France's President Macron tests positive for CovidThe 42-year-old French president took a test after experiencing symptoms.
BBC News
Macron plans referendum to add climate clause to constitution
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 03:37Published
Macron on EU-UK fishing feud: 'I'm not giving my piece of cake away'
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:48Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
As Trump Leaves the White House, His Imprint on the Judiciary DeepensPublished opinions from the nation’s appeals courts this year show that Trump appointees stand out from other judges, even those named by other Republican..
NYTimes.com
Donald Trump Twitter hacked with MAGA passwordDonald Trump's pride and joy – his Twitter account – was hacked in October after a man successfully guessed his password – MAGA2020 – Dutch prosecutors..
New Zealand Herald
US election: Republican congressman's final act of defiance against Donald TrumpOn March 19 last year, inside the dock at the Staten Island Supreme Court, conspiracy-theorist Anthony Comello raised his cuffed hands and opened a fist.Scrawled..
New Zealand Herald
Lawmakers 'very close' to clinching COVID deal
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:47Published
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019
Labour accuses PM of 'mixed messaging' over Xmas rules
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:02Published
All you need to know from the Government's coronavirus briefing on Christmas
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:03Published
Boris Johnson: A smaller Christmas is a safer Christmas
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:47Published
PM urges people to have a ‘shorter’ and ‘smaller’ Xmas
Credit: ODN Duration: 02:16Published
Jair Bolsonaro President of Brazil
Brazil father mourns son as coronavirus toll risesBrazilian President Jair Bolsonaro may think the COVID-19 pandemic isn't that big of a deal. But don't tell that to a Rio taxi driver whose son succumbed to the..
USATODAY.com
Brazilian state of São Paulo makes coronavirus vaccine mandatory for its 46 million residentsBrazil's most populous state will make the coronavirus vaccine compulsory for its 46 million residents, putting São Paulo Governor João Doria at odds with..
CBS News
Deforestation in Amazon skyrockets to 12-year high
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:44Published
Brazil’s far right suffers municipal losses in blow to Bolsonaro
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:41Published
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
McKellen urges public to get Covid vaccine and praises NHS
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:31Published
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Georgia absentee ballot lawsuit: 5 things to know ThursdayModerna's COVID-19 vaccine gets FDA review, federal judge to hear arguments in Georgia absentee ballot lawsuit and more things to start your Thursday.
USATODAY.com
Brazil Largest country in South America
Over 92,000 turtles hatch on Brazilian beach
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:45Published
Scientists study bats to prevent next pandemicAs the world fights COVID-19, researchers around the globe are racing to study the species from which the next pandemic may emerge. AP followed scientists in..
USATODAY.com
Covid 19 coronavirus: Scientists focus on bats in quest to prevent the next pandemicNight began to fall in Rio de Janeiro's Pedra Branca state park as four Brazilian scientists switched on their torches to traipse along a narrow trail through..
New Zealand Herald
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources