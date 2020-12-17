Global  
 

IND vs AUS 1st Test: Fans not pleased with Shane Warne's reference to Cheteshwar Pujara's Steve nickname

DNA Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Australian legend Shane Warne's remark about Cheteshwar Pujara's nickname when he used to play county cricket with Yorkshire during India's Test series in Adelaide on Thursday has not gone well by fans.
