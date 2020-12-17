COVID: EU to start vaccinations on December 27

Global  
 

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Vaccinations against COVID-19 will begin across the EU starting on December 27 — shortly after the jab is expected to be approved.
 Months of work by scientists and public health planners has led up to this, the first wave of COVID-19 vaccinations in Minnesota and Wisconsin, Christiane Cordero reports (2:21). WCCO 4 News At Noon - December 15, 2020

Germany is gearing up to begin vaccinations against COVID-19. A brand-new vaccination centre in Frankfurt's exhibition grounds was unveiled on Thursday (December 17), with capacity for vaccinating..

The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were distributed in Arizona.

About 450 healthcare workers at UCLA Medical Center were expected to be vaccinated Wednesday. Joy Benedict reports.

 Here's the latest for December 8th: COVID vaccinations begin in Britain; Nobel Prize ceremony held in London; Biden promises 100 million vaccines in 100 days;...
 MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico plans to begin vaccinating its people against COVID-19 at the end of the third week of December, starting with health workers, the...
 People in France could start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech in the last week of December if European Union authorities approve it...
