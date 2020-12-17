Canada takes first step to approve Boeing 737 Max to fly again
After a nearly two-year ban, Transport Canada has taken the first step in potentially clearing the Boeing 737 Max to fly again by approving design changes to the aircraft after two deadly crashes.
