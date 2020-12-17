Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Canada takes first step to approve Boeing 737 Max to fly again

CBC.ca Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
After a nearly two-year ban, Transport Canada has taken the first step in potentially clearing the Boeing 737 Max to fly again by approving design changes to the aircraft after two deadly crashes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

American Airlines lands first passenger flight of Boeing 737 Max in two years [Video]

American Airlines lands first passenger flight of Boeing 737 Max in two years

American Airlines lands first passenger flight of Boeing 737 Max in two years

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 00:25Published