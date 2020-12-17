RCMP suspend search for missing Nova Scotia fishermen due to impending storm
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
RCMP say the search along a stretch of Nova Scotia shoreline for the fishermen from a scallop vessel that federal officials say sank in the Bay of Fundy has been suspended Thursday because of the impending storm.
