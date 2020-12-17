Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

RCMP suspend search for missing Nova Scotia fishermen due to impending storm

CBC.ca Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
RCMP say the search along a stretch of Nova Scotia shoreline for the fishermen from a scallop vessel that federal officials say sank in the Bay of Fundy has been suspended Thursday because of the impending storm.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

RCMP suspend search for Chief William Saulis fishermen due to impending storm

 RCMP say the search along a stretch of Nova Scotia shoreline for the fishermen from a scallop vessel that federal officials say sank in the Bay of Fundy has...
CBC.ca

Body found as search continues for 5 fishermen still missing in Bay of Fundy

 The body of one of the fishermen aboard a scallop vessel that went missing in the Bay of Fundy off the coast of southwestern Nova Scotia Tuesday has been found,...
CBC.ca