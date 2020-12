Tory MP apologises after attending 'Christmas party' for 27 guests Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

A Conservative MP has apologised after attending a "Christmas party" for 27 guests, but insisted the event was "fully COVID compliant".

