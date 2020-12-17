Global  
 

New Lockerbie bombing charges expected, 32 years after Pan Am attack that killed 270

USATODAY.com Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
U.S. prosecutors are expected to unseal new charges next week against another suspect in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, that killed 270 people.
New suspect in 1988 Lockerbie Pan Am terror bombing to be charged

New suspect in 1988 Lockerbie Pan Am terror bombing to be charged

 New suspect in 1988 Lockerbie Pan Am terror bombing to be charged

Lockerbie bomber appeal begins at Scotland's High Court

Lockerbie bomber appeal begins at Scotland's High Court

Abdel Basset al-Megrahi, who died in 2012, was found guilty but his family have made a posthumous appeal against his conviction.

U.S. Said to Be Near Charges for Another Suspect in 1988 Lockerbie Bombing

 The attack on Pan Am flight 103 killed 270 people, including 189 Americans.
Lockerbie: Appeal to posthumously clear the man convicted of 1988 bombing gets underway

Lockerbie: Appeal to posthumously clear the man convicted of 1988 bombing gets underway

Libyan intelligence officer Abdel Basset al-Megrahi was jailed for life in 2001 for the 1988 murder of the 270 passengers and crew of Pan Am flight 103 over the Scottish town of Lockervie. He died in 2012.

