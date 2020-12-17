New Lockerbie bombing charges expected, 32 years after Pan Am attack that killed 270

Sturgeon confirms cases of new Covid strain in Scotland



First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed nine infections of a new Covid strain have been identified in Scotland, all within the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area. While initial analysis suggests the new variant may have a faster growth rate and be more transmissible, Ms Sturgeon said further research was being undertaken by Public Health England.

