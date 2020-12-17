Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Some Americans aren't in a rush to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Experts understand, but say there's no need to wait.

USATODAY.com Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Experts say Americans should feel confident in the data that's been released by the FDA on the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Americans Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America

Government program tapped to pay for COVID-19 vaccine injuries rarely sides with consumers

 As COVID-19 vaccines are shipped to millions of Americans, experts ask whether people will get a fair review in rare cases of serious side effects.
USATODAY.com

How far can $600 stimulus checks actually go?

 "Americans are waiting for final approval of the bipartisan $900 billion COVID-19 relief deal, which includes $600 individual stimulus checks. But the bill..
CBS News

Doctor shares his COVID-19 vaccine experience, what Americans should expect when it's their turn

 CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook received his first COVID-19 vaccine dose. He describes his experience and advises Americans on what they can..
CBS News

The federal eviction moratorium expires in January. It could leave 40 million Americans homeless.

 Without federal intervention, as many as 40 million people could be displaced amid an ongoing and still worsening pandemic.
USATODAY.com

Despite delays, holiday shippers press on to deliver Christmas gifts

 It's the last day before Christmas and Americans around the country are asking, "Where are my packages?" Massive backlogs have led to delays in shipping which..
CBS News

Food and Drug Administration Food and Drug Administration Agency of the US Department of Health and Human Services

This week on "Face the Nation," December 27, 2020

 Governors Mike DeWine, Gretchen Whitmer, and FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb appear on Sunday's "Face the Nation"
CBS News
Doctors Vaccinated With COVID Vaccine Talk Side Effects [Video]

Doctors Vaccinated With COVID Vaccine Talk Side Effects

Last week, the FDA authorized emergency use of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine to battle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The first doses went to frontline healthcare workers. Three doctors who spoke to Business Insider about what it was like to receive the first dose. The most common side effect was 24 hours of muscle soreness.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

UPS driver who lost father to COVID helping transport vaccine: "This has been my most important load"

 Vaccine distribution continues nationwide after the FDA authorized the second U.S. vaccine for emergency use. The first Moderna vaccianation could happen as..
CBS News

Moderna vaccine brings more hope after FDA approval

 The Moderna vaccine has become the second coronavirus vaccine authorized by the FDA, as the Pfizer vaccine continues to roll out throughout the U.S. The country..
CBS News

Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on December 20, 2020

 On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, Surgeon General Jerome Adams and Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb sat down with Margaret Brennan
CBS News

Tozinameran Tozinameran Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

What It Was Like to Participate in a Covid-19 Vaccine Trial

 Friday: We spoke with one Los Angeles nurse about why she volunteered for the Pfizer-BioNTech clinical trial.
NYTimes.com
Covid vaccine side-effects can't be ruled out: Indian govt, after UK advisory [Video]

Covid vaccine side-effects can't be ruled out: Indian govt, after UK advisory

The Union government commented on the possibility of side-effects from Covid-19 vaccine. The government said that 'adverse' reactions can't be ruled out when vaccination starts. 'Adverse' events have been seen in some cases with Pfizer-Biontech's Covid vaccine in UK. The UK govt said people with significant history of allergies shouldn't take the vaccine. “Adverse events following immunisation - this is a critical issue. When we undertake a universal immunisation programme - which we have been doing for many decades in this country - then some adverse effects are seen in children and pregnant women after vaccination. Whenever Covid vaccination is initiated, the possibility of some adverse events can't be ruled out. The countries which have started immunisation, especially the UK, have seen adverse events on Day 1. Therefore, it is important that states and Union Territories prepare for this.” said Union Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:33Published
Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Submitted for Emergency Authorisation [Video]

Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Submitted for Emergency Authorisation

The vaccine created by the companies is known as BNT162b2.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Moderna Moderna American biotechnology company

Pfizer, U.S. strike $2 bln COVID vaccine deal [Video]

Pfizer, U.S. strike $2 bln COVID vaccine deal

[NFA] The U.S. government will pay Pfizer nearly $2 billion for 100 million additional doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to bolster its supply as the country grapples with a nationwide spike in infections. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:56Published
Pfizer Makes Deal For 100-Million Doses Of Vaccine [Video]

Pfizer Makes Deal For 100-Million Doses Of Vaccine

On Wednesday, Pfizer and BioNTech announced having reached a deal with the U.S. government with an additional 100 million doses by July 31. That's up from the initial 100 million doses ordered already. The deal follows a similar extension of doses reached by the U.S. with Moderna for their vaccine. Both vaccines require two doses to be administered. The $2 billion deal calls for at least an additional 70 million doses to be provided to the U.S. by June 30.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published
Dr. Anthony Fauci and Other Health Officials Get COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Other Health Officials Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Dr. Fauci received his first dose of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine on Dec. 22.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published
Hundreds of BayCare healthcare workers recieve COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

Hundreds of BayCare healthcare workers recieve COVID-19 vaccine

BayCare took a step forward Tuesday in protecting the health care heroes we all rely on. Hundreds of doctors and nurses at BayCare received some of the first doses of the Moderna vaccine to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:48Published

Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden receives Covid-19 vaccine shot on live television, says 'nothing to worry about'|Oneindia [Video]

Joe Biden receives Covid-19 vaccine shot on live television, says 'nothing to worry about'|Oneindia

US President-elect Joe Biden received a Covid-19 vaccine live on television Monday in a campaign to boost Americans' confidence. The 78-year-old incoming president got the Pfizer vaccine at the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:15Published
Over 10m Americans Are Jobless, But WH Econ Adviser Sees No Need To Rush On Another Stimulus Package [Video]

Over 10m Americans Are Jobless, But WH Econ Adviser Sees No Need To Rush On Another Stimulus Package

Joseph LaVorgna is the chief economist at the National Economic Council, and is an economic adviser to the Trump administration. And according to Business Insider, LaVorgna on Friday said he felt..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Experts: COVID-19 vaccine could lose potential if most Americans refuse to take it [Video]

Experts: COVID-19 vaccine could lose potential if most Americans refuse to take it

A Southwest Florida epidemiologist says the 50 percent of Americans who are on board to take the approved COVID-19 vaccine isn’t enough to stop the pandemic. On top of that, he says the country may..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Delhi government prepared to administer COVID-19 vaccine to 51 lakh priority persons: Arvind Kejriwal

 The Delhi government is fully prepared to receive, store and administer COVID-19 vaccine to 51 lakh priority category persons in the city in the first phase of...
Mid-Day Also reported by •RTTNewsHaaretzallAfrica.comUpworthy

Mexico starts giving first shots of Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine

 MEXICO CITY (AP) — An intensive care nurse in Mexico City Thursday became the first person in Latin America to receive an approved coronavirus...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •RTTNews

United States: Vaccine Considerations For Employers - Godfrey & Kahn S.C.

 Our inboxes and newsfeeds are flooded with information regarding the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine. For many, the availability of the vaccine is a...
Mondaq