Sweden's King Says His Country 'Has Failed' Handling COVID

VOA News Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
In end-of-year comments, Gustaf says the Swedish people have suffered 'enormously' as a result
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Sweden's king says country 'failed' on coronavirus

 Sweden's king said his country had failed in its handling of COVID-19, in a sharp criticism of a pandemic policy partly blamed for a high death toll among the elderly. Maha Albadrawi reports.

Sweden sharply limits gatherings as second COVID-19 wave swells [Video]

Sweden sharply limits gatherings as second COVID-19 wave swells

The country that gained attention for an unorthodox response to the pandemic downsizes public gatherings to eight people from the previous upper limit of 300.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:37Published
'Sweden being more targeted in its Covid rules' [Video]

'Sweden being more targeted in its Covid rules'

A mixture of legal and voluntary measures are being used, the country’s state epidemiologist says.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 03:41Published

Sweden's king says 'we have failed' over COVID-19, as deaths mount

 Sweden's king said his country had failed in its handling of COVID-19, in a sharp criticism of a pandemic policy partly blamed for a high death toll among the...
CTV News

Covid 19 coronavirus: Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf says his country has failed the elderly

Covid 19 coronavirus: Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf says his country has failed the elderly Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf said on Thursday he believes his country has failed to protect the elderly in care homes from the effects of the pandemic."I think...
New Zealand Herald

Sweden's king on coronavirus strategy: 'We have failed'

 Sweden’s king said in a new address that the country’s strategy to slow the spread of COVID-19 has “failed” as the fatality count in the...
Upworthy