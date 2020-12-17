Sweden's King Says His Country 'Has Failed' Handling COVID

'Sweden being more targeted in its Covid rules' A mixture of legal and voluntary measures are being used, the country’s state epidemiologist says.

Sweden sharply limits gatherings as second COVID-19 wave swells The country that gained attention for an unorthodox response to the pandemic downsizes public gatherings to eight people from the previous upper limit of 300.

Sweden's king says 'we have failed' over COVID-19, as deaths mount Sweden's king said his country had failed in its handling of COVID-19, in a sharp criticism of a pandemic policy partly blamed for a high death toll among the...

CTV News 4 hours ago





Covid 19 coronavirus: Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf says his country has failed the elderly Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf said on Thursday he believes his country has failed to protect the elderly in care homes from the effects of the pandemic."I think...

New Zealand Herald 42 minutes ago



