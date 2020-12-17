|
Sweden's King Says His Country 'Has Failed' Handling COVID
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
In end-of-year comments, Gustaf says the Swedish people have suffered 'enormously' as a result
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
Sweden's king says country 'failed' on coronavirus 01:47
Sweden's king said his country had failed in its handling of COVID-19, in a sharp criticism of a pandemic policy partly blamed for a high death toll among the elderly. Maha Albadrawi reports.
