Tiger and Charlie Woods ready to compete at father-son PNC Championship

USATODAY.com Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
There will be pressure on young Charlie Woods this weekend. Not to win. But to perform close to his father Tiger's usual brilliance in clutch moments.
Tiger Woods reflects on a memorable week competing with his 11-year-old son, Charlie, at the PNC Championship.

Tiger, son finish seventh after 'special' weekend

 Charlie Woods was the talk of the PNC Championship and though he his dad Tiger Woods finished seventh, the elder Woods called the weekend "incredibly special for...
Will Charlie Woods' love of golf make Tiger Woods love it more, too?

 Tiger and his son, Charlie, clearly had a blast at the PNC Championship, a father and son enjoying golf. Maybe the son will end up being the one to help his...
PNC Championship gets underway this weekend with new name in bank's first big sports event since announcing BBVA deal

 High-profile annual tournament to feature golf's newest father-son team of Tiger and Charlie Woods.
