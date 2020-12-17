Global  
 

Atlantic City to auction off demolition of former Trump casino

BBC News Thursday, 17 December 2020
Atlantic City hopes to raise a million dollars from someone keen to send off the hotel with a bang.
 One of President Donald Trump’s former Atlantic City casinos will be blown up next month, and for the right amount of money, you could be the one to press the button that brings it down. Katie Johnston reports.

