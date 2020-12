You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Man Shot at Pizza Restaurant



Occurred on November 11, 2020 / Hemet, California, USAInfo from Licensor: "On 11/02/20 at about 6:25 pm, Hemet Police Officers responded to the 200 block of E Stetson Avenue, after receiving a call of.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 04:45 Published 41 minutes ago Expert explains how schizophrenia can affect people in crisis after Oklahoma police fatally shoot homeless man



Court records show 60-year-old Bennie Edwards, the man shot and killed by police in Oklahoma City, had another run-in with police six years ago. Credit: KFOR Duration: 01:27 Published 2 days ago Police: Man killed after trying to rob person he was supposed to buy sneakers from



Police: Man killed after trying to rob person he was supposed to buy sneakers from Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 02:15 Published 3 days ago