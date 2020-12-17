Global  
 

Discovery Islands salmon farms to be phased out of existence over next 18 months

CBC.ca Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
A controversial group of salmon farms in the Discovery Islands near Campbell River, B.C., will be phased out over the next 18 months over environmental concerns, officials said Thursday.
