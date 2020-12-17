Global  
 

Star Wars' Boba Fett actor Jeremy Bulloch dies aged 75

BBC News Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
The actor was best known for playing the bounty hunter Boba Fett in the original trilogy.
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Star Wars actor Jeremy Bulloch has died aged 75

Star Wars actor Jeremy Bulloch has died aged 75 01:44

 Jeremy Bulloch - who was known for playing Boba Fett in the original 'Star Wars' trilogy - has died aged 75.

'Star Wars' Boba Fett Actor Jeremy Bulloch Dead at 75

 A statement from Jeremy's family says the actor died following health complications which included Parkinson's disease ... something he battled for years...
TMZ.com

