Rashford double as Man Utd come from behind to beat Sheffield Utd

BBC News Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Marcus Rashford scores twice as Manchester United come from a goal down to beat winless Sheffield United in the Premier League.
News video: Premier League match preview: Sheff Utd v Man Utd

Premier League match preview: Sheff Utd v Man Utd 01:07

 An in-depth match preview of the Premier League clash between Sheffield Unitedand Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urges Manchester United to cut out the slow starts [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urges Manchester United to cut out the slow starts

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bemoaned Manchester United’s inability to do things theeasy way after beating bottom-placed Sheffield United to secure a sixthstraight Premier League comeback win on the road. The Red Devils continuedtheir 100 per cent away league away record at the beleaguered Blades, wherethey found themselves in the all too familiar position of needing to bounceback.

Friday's gossip: Man Utd could make bid for Rice

 Man Utd enter race for West Ham midfielder, Wolves target Liverpool striker, plus more.
BBC News

Sheffield United 2-3 Manchester United: Marcus Rashford scores twice for visitors

 Marcus Rashford scores twice as Manchester United come from a goal down to beat winless Sheffield United in the Premier League.
BBC News

Edinson Cavani: Man Utd forward charged over Instagram post

 Manchester United's Edinson Cavani is charged for a deleted social media post containing a Spanish phrase that is offensive in some contexts.
BBC News

Marcus Rashford's mum: 'Sometimes we didn't even have bread in the house'

 Speaking publicly for the first time, Mel Maynard says sometimes she went without food so her children could eat.
BBC News

Walsall set for Marcus Rashford-inspired Christmas hampers

 A volunteer group aims to deliver more than 350 hampers to struggling families.
BBC News
Marcus Rashford: Mum being happy means the world to me [Video]

Marcus Rashford: Mum being happy means the world to me

Marcus Rashford has highlighted the influence of his mother and deep bond withManchester United after being honoured at the Sports Journalists’ AssociationBritish Sports Awards.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on return of Dean Henderson [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on return of Dean Henderson

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the return of Dean Henderson to Manchester United.Henderson was rewarded with a new deal until at least 2025 in the summer,having shone on loan at Thursday’s opponents Sheffield United for the past twoseasons.

Premier League approves permanent concussion substitutes

 Permanent concussion substitutions could come into effect in the Premier League from January.
BBC News

Wilder 'jealous' of clubs allowed fans [Video]

Wilder 'jealous' of clubs allowed fans

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder admits he is 'jealous' that some Premier League clubs are allowed fans while teams based in Tier 3 areas, like Sheffield Utd, are not permitted..

Rashford: Man Utd my forever club [Video]

Rashford: Man Utd my forever club

Marcus Rashford says he can only see himself playing for Manchester United after picking up the Sport for Social Change award at British Sports Awards for his campaign against child poverty.

Man Utd to provide 5,000 school meals [Video]

Man Utd to provide 5,000 school meals

Manchester United will provide 5,000 school meals during the October half-term holiday to support Marcus Rashford's campaign.

Solskjaer: Man Utd must improve to join Premier League title race

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the Red Devils have to improve “quite a bit” to be among the Premier League title challengers. United...
Jesse Lingard 'makes decision on Man Utd future' amid Villa links

Jesse Lingard 'makes decision on Man Utd future' amid Villa links Jesse Lingard has been linked with Aston Villa ahead of the January transfer window having failed to make a single appearance for Man Utd in the Premier League...
Bielsa runs risk of losing "remarkable" £45k-p/w Leeds monster unless tactics change – opinion

 Leeds run the risk of losing key man Luke Ayling if their Premier League season doesn't improve soon.
