Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine gets panel support, set to become the second cleared by FDA for use in US

USATODAY.com Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
An expert panel recommended Thursday that the FDA authorize Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. Fast action is likely, and doses could reach states by next week.
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: FDA Says Moderna's COVID Vaccine Is Highly Effective

 There's more good news on the vaccine front in the fight against the coronavirus. The F-D-A says Moderna's vaccine is highly effective…and it appears to be on track for the same emergency use authorization that Pfizer received last week.

F.D.A. Panel Endorses Moderna's Coronavirus Vaccine

 An advisory group’s recommendation will mean millions more Americans can be inoculated, extending protection against Covid beyond big urban areas into rural..
'Shameless' Production Panic as 18 COVID Tests Come Back Positive in Lab Screwup

 Phew! That's the operative word after "Shameless" had to deal with a massive COVID-19 outbreak scare following tons of false-positive results on set ... TMZ has..
Energy demands recovered to pre-COVID levels, particularly for petroleum products: Dharmendra Pradhan [Video]

Energy demands recovered to pre-COVID levels, particularly for petroleum products: Dharmendra Pradhan

While speaking at ASSOCHAM Foundation Week, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on December 17 said, "Our energy demands have almost recovered to pre-COVID levels, particularly for petroleum products. We are confident that this recovery path in energy demand will sustain in the coming months."

Watch Live: FDA panel votes on Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

 If the panel recommends the FDA approve the vaccine for emergency use, it could roll out next week.
As Moderna's COVID-19 heads toward FDA approval, health professionals find more doses in Pfizer's vials

 Food and Drug Administration advisers are holding a key meeting Thursday to consider approving Moderna's coronavirus vaccine candidate for emergency use. CBS..
Some Americans aren't in a rush to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Experts understand, but say there's no need to wait.

 Experts say Americans should feel confident in the data that's been released by the FDA on the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.
Tampa pediatrician to speak to FDA panel on Moderna vaccine [Video]

Tampa pediatrician to speak to FDA panel on Moderna vaccine

Pfizer vaccine vials contain excess doses, surprising hospitals and pharmacists

 The FDA and Pfizer have given slightly different advice on how the extra doses should be used -- or not used.
EU plans to start vaccinations on Dec. 27 [Video]

EU plans to start vaccinations on Dec. 27

European Union states will start vaccinations against COVID-19 in 10 days as Europe tries to catch up with Britain and the United States after what some have criticized as a slow EU approval process for the shots. Soraya Ali reports.

Moderna's vaccine on track to be approved for emergency use [Video]

Moderna's vaccine on track to be approved for emergency use

There is more hope in the ongoing fight against COVID-19. An FDA advisory panel meeting today to discuss Moderna's vaccine candidate - which is on track to be authorized for emergency use.

Four Southwest Florida Hospitals to get Moderna vaccine [Video]

Four Southwest Florida Hospitals to get Moderna vaccine

Four hospitals in the SWFL area are scheduled to be on the list that will be getting the Moderna vaccine once it is approved by the FDA for emergency use.

US Reaches Grim Milestone In Coronavirus Fight [Video]

US Reaches Grim Milestone In Coronavirus Fight

Coronavirus cases nationwide top 17 million as the Moderna vaccine seeks FDA approval.

FDA Says Extra Doses In Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Vials Can Be Used

 The Food and Drug Administration has advised that the extra doses found to be available in some Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine vials can be used, politico...
Pfizer vaccine doses thrown away in US after labelling confusion

 Hospital pharmacists in the US have been throwing out extra COVID-19 vaccine doses as the country battles with record numbers of infections and deaths.
All Canadians who want a shot will be vaccinated by September 2021, public health agency says

 Canada expects to have enough vaccine doses on hand next year to vaccinate every Canadian who wants a shot by the end of September, according to the Public...
