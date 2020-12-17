Global  
 

Vanessa Bryant says mother is trying to extort her with lawsuit

USATODAY.com Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Vanessa Bryant has responded on Instagram to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by her mother seeking financial support.
News video: Vanessa Bryant Says Her Mother Has Filed A Lawsuit Against Her Demanding Financial Support

Vanessa Bryant Says Her Mother Has Filed A Lawsuit Against Her Demanding Financial Support 00:26

 Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, said Thursday that her mother has filed a lawsuit against her demanding financial support and claims the late Laker legend vowed to financially take care of her for life. Geoff Petrulis reports.

