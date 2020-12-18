Global  
 

Northern beaches cluster reaches 28 cases

The Age Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
The coronavirus cluster on the northern beaches grew to 28 cases on Friday, as NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian thanked northern beaches residents for following health advice and staying home for the next three days.
