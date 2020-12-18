Northern beaches cluster reaches 28 cases
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
The coronavirus cluster on the northern beaches grew to 28 cases on Friday, as NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian thanked northern beaches residents for following health advice and staying home for the next three days.
The coronavirus cluster on the northern beaches grew to 28 cases on Friday, as NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian thanked northern beaches residents for following health advice and staying home for the next three days.
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources