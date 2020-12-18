Covid: Moderna vaccine moves closer to US approval
A panel of US experts say the Moderna vaccine should be given emergency use approval.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to take COVID-19 vaccine 'in the coming days'Mitch McConnell's statement expressed disappointment at a recent survey showing a 25% of Americans saying they won't take the vaccine.
USATODAY.com
One crore aged below 50 with co-morbidities may be on vaccine priority listAround one crore people below 50 years with co-morbidities that can pose higher risk of infection are likely to be inoculated during the first phase of the..
IndiaTimes
Moderna American biotechnology company
FDA advisers endorse Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:55Published
FDA panel votes to recommend Moderna's COVID-19 vaccineA Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted to recommend Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use authorization on Thursday. Meanwhile the rollout of..
CBS News
FDA panel endorses Moderna vaccine for emergency use authorizationA second coronavirus vaccine could begin shipping this weekend that will provide millions of additional doses to Americans. This comes as the U.S. sets another..
CBS News
Doctor answers questions about COVID vaccines as FDA panel gives OK to ModernaMembers of an FDA advisory panel voted 20-0 to recommend Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use. The FDA could authorize it within days, along with the..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources