Covid: Moderna vaccine moves closer to US approval

BBC News Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
A panel of US experts say the Moderna vaccine should be given emergency use approval.
Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to take COVID-19 vaccine 'in the coming days'

 Mitch McConnell's statement expressed disappointment at a recent survey showing a 25% of Americans saying they won't take the vaccine.
USATODAY.com

One crore aged below 50 with co-morbidities may be on vaccine priority list

 Around one crore people below 50 years with co-morbidities that can pose higher risk of infection are likely to be inoculated during the first phase of the..
IndiaTimes

Moderna Moderna American biotechnology company

FDA advisers endorse Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

FDA advisers endorse Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration endorsed emergency use of Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine during a meeting on Thursday, as the nation prepares to roll out a second vaccine. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:55Published

FDA panel votes to recommend Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

 A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted to recommend Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use authorization on Thursday. Meanwhile the rollout of..
CBS News

FDA panel endorses Moderna vaccine for emergency use authorization

 A second coronavirus vaccine could begin shipping this weekend that will provide millions of additional doses to Americans. This comes as the U.S. sets another..
CBS News

Doctor answers questions about COVID vaccines as FDA panel gives OK to Moderna

 Members of an FDA advisory panel voted 20-0 to recommend Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use. The FDA could authorize it within days, along with the..
CBS News

