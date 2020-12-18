Global  
 

NBA investigating Clippers, Jerry West on how it handled Kawhi Leonard's free agency recruitment

USATODAY.com Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
A lawsuit filed in Los Angeles alleges that Jerry West agreed to pay a man $2.5 million if he helped recruit Kawhi Leonard to the Clippers.
NBA Launches Investigation Into Allegations Against Clippers, Jerry West

 The NBA has launched its own investigation into allegations made against the Clippers and Jerry West in a new lawsuit, TMZ Sports has learned. The allegations..
TMZ.com

Clippers ink extension with forward Paul George

 The Los Angeles Clippers will be keeping Paul George in his Southern California home for four more years, signing the veteran NBA forward to a contract extension..
WorldNews

Making Amalie Arena safe ahead of NBA season [Video]

Making Amalie Arena safe ahead of NBA season

Making Amalie Arena safe ahead of NBA season

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:06Published
Amalie Arena's new safety measures in place as Toronto Raptors begin season [Video]

Amalie Arena's new safety measures in place as Toronto Raptors begin season

The Toronto Raptors court is down at Amalie Arena, and the NBA team practiced on it for the first time Thursday.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:28Published

NBA star comes up with plan to help local businesses

 "This is our city, these are our communities, let's help each other in this time of need!" Nance said.
CBS News

