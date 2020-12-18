|
Jeremy Bulloch, Who Played Boba Fett in ‘Star Wars’ Movies, Dies at 75
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Mr. Bulloch said he based his performance as the menacing bounty hunter in part on a Clint Eastwood role as a laconic gunslinger.
