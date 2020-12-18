Global  
 

Jeremy Bulloch, Who Played Boba Fett in ‘Star Wars’ Movies, Dies at 75

Mr. Bulloch said he based his performance as the menacing bounty hunter in part on a Clint Eastwood role as a laconic gunslinger.
 Jeremy Bulloch - who was known for playing Boba Fett in the original 'Star Wars' trilogy - has died aged 75.

 Jeremy Bulloch, the British actor who portrayed bounty hunter Boba Fett in the "Star Wars" film trilogy, died Thursday at 75.
 Jeremy Bulloch, the actor who played Boba Fett in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died after health complications, including several...
 Actor who wore the Mandalorian armor in Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi dies from health complications including Parkinson’s disease
