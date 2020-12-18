Jeremy Bulloch, Who Played Boba Fett in ‘Star Wars’ Movies, Dies at 75

Jeremy Bulloch, the British actor who portrayed bounty hunter Boba Fett in the "Star Wars" film trilogy, died Thursday at 75.

