Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sony giving refunds to players who bought 'Cyberpunk 2077' in its PlayStation online store

USATODAY.com Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Video game 'Cyberpunk 2077' arrived with some players encountering bugs. Sony's PlayStation online store has removed it and refunds are planned.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: Why are so many gamers refunding the most hyped game of the year

Why are so many gamers refunding the most hyped game of the year 00:50

 After a rocky development marred by labor abuse allegations, Cyberpunk 2077 is finally here.The game has been out for less than a week and players are already scrambling for Cyberpunk 2077 refunds. So what gives? .Cyberpunk 2077 is buggier than a bag of bruised peaches lying out on the sidewalk...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Cyberpunk 2077' Is Pulled From PlayStation Store Following Backlash [Video]

'Cyberpunk 2077' Is Pulled From PlayStation Store Following Backlash

'Cyberpunk 2077' Is Pulled From PlayStation Store Following Backlash. The highly-anticipated game was released just over a week ago. Immediately, it was met with criticism over the amount of..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published
'Cyberpunk 2077' Developer Offers Refunds Due to Glitches [Video]

'Cyberpunk 2077' Developer Offers Refunds Due to Glitches

On Monday, Warsaw-based developer CD Projekt Red issued an apology and refund policy for users experiencing glitches in the highly-anticipated game.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published
PS5 to Be Restocked by Some Retailers Before Black Friday [Video]

PS5 to Be Restocked by Some Retailers Before Black Friday

PS5 to Be Restocked by Some Retailers Before Black Friday . PlayStation took to Twitter to reveal that more consoles will be available before the end of the year. These retailers intend to restock..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published

Related news from verified sources

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Pulled From Playstation Store, Sony to Offer Refunds

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Pulled From Playstation Store, Sony to Offer Refunds Adding to video game developer CD Projekt Red’s growing woes this week, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced on Thursday that it was removing...
The Wrap

'Cyberpunk 2077' is so full of bugs that PlayStation has booted it out of its online store, and offered refunds to players

 The game's publisher CD Projekt Red said it's "working hard to bring 'Cyberpunk 2077' back to the PlayStation Store as soon as possible."
Business Insider Also reported by •BBC News9to5ToysbetanewsUpworthyNYTimes.com

The Morning After: Sony yanked 'Cyberpunk 2077' from the PlayStation Store

 Sony has responded to the busted launch of Cyberpunk 2077 and CD Projekt Red’s apology / encouragement for disappointed players to seek refunds by taking an...
engadget