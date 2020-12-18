Brexit: Some progress, more gaps as UK, EU race to lock down trade deal
Friday, 18 December 2020 () The UK's Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen provided sober details on Brexit trade talks with less than two weeks left before the parties head for a no-deal split.
EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has warned there are “just a few hours”left to strike a post-Brexit trade deal with the UK, as the two sides stand atthe “moment of truth”. As talks resumed on Friday, Mr Barnier said there is achance of getting a deal in time for the end of the transition...
Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the..