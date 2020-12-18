Brexit: Some progress, more gaps as UK, EU race to lock down trade deal

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources What’s in the Brexit deal and what will change?



The UK and Brussels finally agreed a post-Brexit trade deal after nine monthsof sometimes bitter wrangling, here’s what will happen. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:50 Published 13 hours ago Parting 'sweet sorrow': EU, UK clinch trade deal



Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:07 Published 13 hours ago Johnson describes Christmas Brexit deal as ‘glad tidings of great joy’



Boris Johnson has used a festive message to the nation to urge people to readthe new Brexit trade deal after Christmas lunch on Friday. The Prime Ministerposted a video on Twitter in which he.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 03:20 Published 14 hours ago

Related news from verified sources British pound jumps as EU reports more progress on Brexit trade deal Sterling climbed 0.4% against the dollar following the remarks, breaking above the $1.35 barrier.

Upworthy 1 week ago



