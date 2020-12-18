Global  
 

Brexit: Some progress, more gaps as UK, EU race to lock down trade deal

Deutsche Welle Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
The UK's Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen provided sober details on Brexit trade talks with less than two weeks left before the parties head for a no-deal split.
News video: Brexit: Just a few hours left to strike a trade deal, Barnier warns

Brexit: Just a few hours left to strike a trade deal, Barnier warns 01:43

 EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has warned there are “just a few hours”left to strike a post-Brexit trade deal with the UK, as the two sides stand atthe “moment of truth”. As talks resumed on Friday, Mr Barnier said there is achance of getting a deal in time for the end of the transition...

British pound jumps as EU reports more progress on Brexit trade deal

 Sterling climbed 0.4% against the dollar following the remarks, breaking above the $1.35 barrier.
