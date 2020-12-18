Brexit: Trade talks to resume as sides warn 'differences' remain
Negotiators will continue discussions after the latest call between the PM and the EU Commission head.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union
EU sees Brexit progress; UK, not so much
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:36Published
Brexit trade talks: Less than 50% chance of deal, says Michael GoveIt comes as the European Parliament sets a deadline of Sunday to see the text of any agreement.
BBC News
Government will recall Parliament if Brexit deal is secured
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:40Published
Brexit: Suffolk pupils have questions over life outside the EUStudents quiz our BBC correspondent as they look for answers on what being outside the EU means.
BBC News
European Commission Executive branch of the European Union
Google’s Fitbit acquisition wins EU approvalThe Fitbit Sense from Fitbit’s lineup of health tracking wearables. | Brent Rose for The Verge
Google’s acquisition of Fitbit is nearing..
The Verge
There is a path to a Brexit deal, says EU
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:30Published
U.K. and European leaders say they're inching toward a Brexit trade dealEuropean Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says a trade deal between the E.U. and U.K. is closer than ever. CBS News senior foreign correspondent..
CBS News
Post-Brexit trade deal has 'narrow path to agreement'
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources