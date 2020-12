You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Wayne Rooney ‘proud’ as his son signs for Man Utd Wayne Rooney’s son Kai has followed in his father’s footsteps by signing for Manchester United.

Team Talk 7 hours ago



Wayne Rooney’s son Kai signs for Man Utd as proud dad shares iconic moment Manchester United have snapped up their record goalscorer's son at the age of 11 as Kai has followed in dad Wayne Rooney's footsteps in signing a contract at Old...

Daily Star 9 hours ago