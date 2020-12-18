Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Late Night Compares Trump Health Adviser, Paul Alexander, to a Comic Book Villain

NYTimes.com Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
The former Health and Human Services adviser’s leaked emails encouraged herd immunity to deal with the pandemic, writing of Americans, “We want them infected.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Former Trump appointee urged herd immunity. Keilar rolls the tape

Former Trump appointee urged herd immunity. Keilar rolls the tape 09:03

 CNN’s Brianna Keilar discusses emails obtained by the House Oversight Committee from former Health and Human Services senior adviser Paul Alexander encouraging the adoption of a “herd immunity” strategy to combat Covid-19.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gupta reacts to ex-Trump official encouraging herd immunity [Video]

Gupta reacts to ex-Trump official encouraging herd immunity

CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta responds to former Health and Human Services senior adviser, Paul Alexander, who said in an email that officials should use young people in a strategy to develop herd immunity..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:35Published
Lewandowski Is the Latest Trump Adviser to Contract Coronavirus [Video]

Lewandowski Is the Latest Trump Adviser to Contract Coronavirus

Lewandowski Is the Latest Trump Adviser to Contract Coronavirus. According to NBC News, Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski ... . ... is the latest person in the president's circle to have..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published