Benny Napoleon, sheriff of Wayne County in Michigan, dies after complications with COVID-19
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon, a man who dedicated decades to public service and became a household name to metro Detroiters, died Thursday.
