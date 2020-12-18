Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Benny Napoleon, sheriff of Wayne County in Michigan, dies after complications with COVID-19

USATODAY.com Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon, a man who dedicated decades to public service and became a household name to metro Detroiters, died Thursday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon dies

Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon dies 03:05

 Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon has died at the age of 65 after a battle with COVID-19, 7 Action News has learned. Napoleon was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Nov. 19 and hospitalized two days later. He was born in Detroit in 1955 and was entwined with Wayne County long before his public service. A...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Benny Napoleon Benny Napoleon

Benny Napoleon, Michigan Sheriff and Ex-Detroit Police Chief, Dies at 65

 Sheriff Napoleon served for more than a decade in the Michigan county that includes Detroit, and ran unsuccessfully for the city’s mayor.
NYTimes.com

Wayne County, Michigan Wayne County, Michigan County in Michigan


Michigan Michigan State of the United States of America

Man in Whitmer plot allegedly told others to kill cops who interfered

 A federal grand jury has charged six men who were angry over Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus policies with conspiring to kidnap her.
CBS News

Convicted Using False Testimony, Michigan Man Is Free After 38 Years

 After years of outreach by University of Michigan law students, a woman admitted that her account of seeing Walter Forbes help set a deadly fire had been “a..
NYTimes.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Tom Cruise's Mask on 'Mission' Set Not CDC Recommended

 Tom Cruise might want to look in the mirror when it comes to making sure everyone on set is COVID safe -- especially if he sticks with what appears to be his..
TMZ.com

Coronavirus updates: Moderna vaccine awaits FDA authorization; Oregon extends state of emergency until March 2021; 310K US deaths

 Oregon extends state of emergency to March 2021. Supreme Court denies religious challenge to Kentucky restrictions. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com

Vaccination for Covid-19 will be voluntary: Health ministry

 The ministry listed a series of frequently asked questions (FAQs) on Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday night and responded to questions like if taking a vaccine was..
IndiaTimes

Los Angeles mayor says daughter, 9, has COVID-19

 Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Thursday that his nine-year-old daughter has tested positive for COVID-19, and that he and his wife are quarantining at..
USATODAY.com

Detroiters (TV series) Detroiters (TV series)


Related videos from verified sources

State, local leaders react to the passing of Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon [Video]

State, local leaders react to the passing of Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon

Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon passed Thursday evening surrounded by family after battling COVID-19 for several weeks. The life-long Detroiter began his career in public service as a city police..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 08:11Published
Remembering Sheriff Napoleon [Video]

Remembering Sheriff Napoleon

Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon passed Thursday evening surrounded by family after battling COVID-19 for several weeks.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:02Published
Charles County Corporal Dies Of COVID-19 Complications, Charles County Sheriff's Office Says [Video]

Charles County Corporal Dies Of COVID-19 Complications, Charles County Sheriff's Office Says

A Charles County Master Corporal died Saturday evening due to complications associated with COVID-19, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:26Published