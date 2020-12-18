Global  
 

Pence to receive COVID-19 vaccine, Walmart-TikTok partnership, 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom': 5 things to know Friday

USATODAY.com Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
FDA poised to authorize Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, Pence to receive vaccination and more things to start your Friday morning.
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Mike Pence to Publicly Receive COVID-19 Vaccine on Friday

Mike Pence to Publicly Receive COVID-19 Vaccine on Friday 01:03

 Mike Pence to Publicly Receive COVID-19 Vaccine on Friday. The head of the White House coronavirus task force revealed his intention via a statement on Dec. 16. Pence said he's hoping to "promote the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and build confidence among the American people.". His wife,...

Tom Cruise's Mask on 'Mission' Set Not CDC Recommended

 Tom Cruise might want to look in the mirror when it comes to making sure everyone on set is COVID safe -- especially if he sticks with what appears to be his..
TMZ.com

Coronavirus updates: Moderna vaccine awaits FDA authorization; Oregon extends state of emergency until March 2021; 310K US deaths

 Oregon extends state of emergency to March 2021. Supreme Court denies religious challenge to Kentucky restrictions. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com

Vaccination for Covid-19 will be voluntary: Health ministry

 The ministry listed a series of frequently asked questions (FAQs) on Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday night and responded to questions like if taking a vaccine was..
IndiaTimes

CBS Evening News, December 17, 2020

 FDA panel endorses Moderna vaccine for emergency use authorization; "Season of Giving": Teacher saves custodian's life with kidney donation 
CBS News

Doctor explains how coronavirus vaccines work as FDA panel recommends one from Moderna

 An FDA advisory panel has recommended emergency use of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine. The FDA could authorize the vaccine as early as Friday and six million..
CBS News

