Pence to receive COVID-19 vaccine, Walmart-TikTok partnership, 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom': 5 things to know Friday
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
FDA poised to authorize Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, Pence to receive vaccination and more things to start your Friday morning.
Tom Cruise's Mask on 'Mission' Set Not CDC RecommendedTom Cruise might want to look in the mirror when it comes to making sure everyone on set is COVID safe -- especially if he sticks with what appears to be his..
TMZ.com
Coronavirus updates: Moderna vaccine awaits FDA authorization; Oregon extends state of emergency until March 2021; 310K US deathsOregon extends state of emergency to March 2021. Supreme Court denies religious challenge to Kentucky restrictions. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
Vaccination for Covid-19 will be voluntary: Health ministryThe ministry listed a series of frequently asked questions (FAQs) on Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday night and responded to questions like if taking a vaccine was..
IndiaTimes
CBS Evening News, December 17, 2020FDA panel endorses Moderna vaccine for emergency use authorization; "Season of Giving": Teacher saves custodian's life with kidney donation
CBS News
Doctor explains how coronavirus vaccines work as FDA panel recommends one from ModernaAn FDA advisory panel has recommended emergency use of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine. The FDA could authorize the vaccine as early as Friday and six million..
CBS News
