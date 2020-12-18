Linking double homicide to terrorism 'premature', says shot man's family
Friday, 18 December 2020 (
29 minutes ago) The father of Raghe Abdi, who was shot by police on Logan Motorway on Thursday, denies his son was a jihadist, saying he was a peaceful person who needed help.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Man Shot at Pizza Restaurant
Occurred on November 11, 2020 / Hemet, California, USAInfo from Licensor: "On 11/02/20 at about 6:25 pm, Hemet Police Officers responded to the 200 block of E Stetson Avenue, after receiving a call of..
Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 04:45 Published 14 hours ago
Man to face judge in double homicide
A 21-year-old Middleborough man accused of murdering his parents in the family's Middleborough home is due in court Friday.
Credit: WCVB Duration: 00:57 Published 1 week ago